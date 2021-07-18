Galatasaray accuses Greece of “discrimination” for not accepting its PCR tests

07/13/2021

Act. At 11:26 CEST

.

The Turkish Government and Galatasaray have accused the Greek authorities of “discriminatory” for refusing to accept the PCR tests carried out in Turkey on the team members, who consequently decided to cancel the scheduled friendly match and return home.

“In Athens, where we went to play a friendly match in a friendly atmosphere, the Turkish team was discriminated against, “the Ottoman club said in a statement..

The Istanbul team returned to Turkey last night, after the decision to cancel the match that was scheduled for Tuesday night.

What’s more, issued a note, in which he accused the Hellenic authorities of treating the Istanbul team in an “inappropriate and even arrogant” manner. at the Athens airport, by not recognizing the Covid tests previously carried out in Turkey and requiring players to undergo a new test on Greek soil.

“Friendly matches are with friends. That behavior is not friendly at all. So we decided to go back,” Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim told Turkish media.

The Aegean conflict, a constant

The treatment of the Greek authorities to Galatasaray has also been criticized by the Turkish government, who has labeled it “evil”. “You cannot accept the evil and unsportsmanlike treatment that Galatasaray faced in Greece,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu said in a tweet.

For its part, Athens defended that the requirement to submit those who arrive from abroad to tests on Hellenic soil applies to “all travelers”: “All travelers arriving in Greece, regardless of their nationality, may be subjected to PCR or antigen tests for the detection of Covid-19, based on a sanitary algorithm,” explained the Undersecretary of State for Civil Protection of Greece , Nikos Jardaliás, in the Greek capital.

Bilateral relations between Greece and Turkey, with a long history of tensions, have deteriorated further in recent years due to issues such as migration and Ankara’s decision to explore oil and gas deposits in areas of the Mediterranean Sea that both countries consider their jurisdiction.