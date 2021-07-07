Galapagar’s nightmare now threatens Yolanda Díaz

The third vice president of the Government, and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS / R.Rubio.POOL via .)

One of the spearheads of the attacks to the former vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, was his transfer from Vallecas to a Galapagar chalet. The move from a working-class neighborhood to a house of 268 square meters, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a garden was not forgiven either outside the party, or in some internal instances of Podemos. To the point of becoming an uncomfortable controversy -especially due to the escraches suffered- which now threatens to move to the housing of the third vice president of the Government.

The Council of Transparency and Good Governance requires the different Ministries to provide the data of the official dwellings in which their owners reside. And the last to be revealed, after some reluctance, has been that of Yolanda Diaz. And controversy looms. Because the Minister of Labor, and successor to Pablo Iglesias as banner of United We Can in the Executive, occupies the largest floor of all.

The difference with the case of Iglesias is clear. Regardless of the fact that everyone can buy a house wherever they want while paying for it with their money, Díaz has not acquired any home in Madrid, but lives in one of the residences of the Ministry that he occupies. The same goes for your official car. Diaz has not bought a Ford Mondeo Hibryd TitaniumRather, that is the model of the Government Mobile Park that has been assigned to it.

Suspicions come because, according to Pópuli Voice has advanced, the house is ‘a little’ bigger than the average house in Spain. Consisting of 443 square meters. It is not in an idyllic setting in Madrid or in any luxury urbanization, but rather, for “operational and security reasons”, it is located inside one of the ministerial buildings.

Except in the case of the Interior Minister on duty -who security reasons almost always live within the Ministry-It has not been a common practice for the ministers of PP and PSOE to settle in official offices. But in the last legislatures things have changed.

As published in its day ‘La Politica Online’ among the ministers who occupy public housing are the vice presidents Carmen bald and Nadia Calviño; Manuel Castells (Universities), Isabel Celaá (Education), Luis Flat (Agriculture), Fernando Big-Marlaska (Interior), Arancha Gonzalez Laya (Exteriors), María Jesús Huntsman (Treasury and spokesperson), José Luis Open them (Transportation) and Carolina Darias (Territorial Policy). The Diaz Difference with them is that none of the rooms reaches 443 square meters.

