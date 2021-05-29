Galán and Lebrón will fight for the title in Santander against Momo and Rico

05/29/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

EFE

The couple formed by Ale Galán Y Juan Lebron, number one in the ranking, and the one made up of Momo González Luque Y Javier Rico, who will play their first decisive match, will meet this Sunday in the men’s final of the Estrella Damm Santander Open 2021, of the world paddle tennis circuit.

In a reissue of the recent Vigo semifinals, Prince Y Lebron they came back before Paquito Navarro Y Martin Di Nenno to earn a place in the final with a 6-7 (8), 7-6 (7) and 6-4 in just over three hours and ten minutes.

Momo and Rico agreed to their first final after the withdrawal of Fernando Belasteguín Y Sanyo gutierrez when they dominated the first set 3-1. An injury to the twin of Bela interrupted the match, which had to be suspended due to the Argentine’s withdrawal.