The Avengers meet Galactus and Silver Surfer in a cosmic fan art depicting what could happen in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel characters Galactus and Silver Surfer appear alongside the Avengers in the new Phase 4 fan art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Silver Surfer and Galactus are familiar characters from the comics, they have yet to appear in the UCM. This is because, prior to Disney’s acquisition of Fox last year, Marvel did not own the film rights to both. Since that has now changed, many assume they will use them in future movies. Some fans even believed for a time that Galactus had already appeared at UCM, thanks to a reference in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the director James Gunn finally denied that theory.

Since Galactus is a cosmic villain with thousands of years of life, it would have some logic to appear in the film The Eternals (2021). Meanwhile, some raised the idea of ​​Silver Surfer appearing on Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)but the director Taika Waititi confirmed that this will not be the case. Gunn also said that neither Galactus nor Silver Surfer will appear on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, as Marvel Studios develops its own Fantastic Four movie, both characters may be on the way.

For now we settle for this spectacular Fan Art:

The digital artist Camille Vialet He has created a poster featuring Galactus, Silver Surfer, and the Avengers in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the image, Galactus and Silver Surfer can be seen approaching the Avengers from above. To face them Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel meet.

At this point, it is difficult to predict whether Galactus and Silver Surfer will appear in Phase 4 or if they will remain for Phase 5 and beyond. Galactus is somewhat similar to Thanos, the villain of the Infinity saga, so Marvel can gradually introduce him until he is a real threat to the heroes. Just like Silver Surfer could easily participate in another movie before going to star in his, similar to the introduction of Black Panther or Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016).

It seems possible that both Galactus and Silver Surfer may play an important role in the future of UCM.