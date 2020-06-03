The galactic halo surrounding the Milky Way is at a temperature of about 10 million degrees Kelvin, ten times higher than previously thought.

The galactic halo surrounding the Milky Way It is at a temperature of about 10 million degrees Kelvin, at least ten times higher than previously thought, a discovery that could help us learn more about how galaxies, according to a study by the Ohio State University, United States.

Some galaxies have a halo around them, made up of dust, gas, and dark matter mist. In the case of the Milky Way, researchers from the aforementioned university had already discovered that some areas of that envelope were at least ten times hotter than previously known.

The new study noted that those extreme temperatures, at nearly 10 million degrees Celsius, “could possibly be found all over the halo,” according to Ohio State University professor Smita Mathur.

“We cannot say for sure” that these temperatures are recorded in the entire halo of the Milky Way – “we have not analyzed it completely” – but “now we know that those temperatures that we saw in the first study are not unique and that is very exciting, ”he added in a statement.

Knowing more about the halo – the final link between a galaxy and the wider universe around it – and about the elements from which it formed, could help researchers understand how galaxies connect to the rest of the universe. , how they form, grow and change over time, adds the note.

The team analyzed data from the telescope XMM-Newton of the European Space Agency (THAT), which collects X-ray data that would otherwise be blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere.

Those data showed, added Mathur, that “the halo was much hotter than we knew, but they did not show whether that is the case across the galaxy or whether the telescope had picked up an anomaly caused by an unknown force coming from the direction in the that the telescope was aiming. “

Thus, another of the research signatories Anjali Gupta analyzed data from the spectrum of the halo of the Milky Way taken in four directions by the Japanese X-ray telescope Suzaku, which confirmed that the halo is much hotter than was known and showed that other areas of the halo are also at that temperature.

The team wondered if the temperatures found in the Milky Way halo could also be recorded in other galaxies, for which they analyzed data from the galaxy NGC 3221, located about 200 million light years away and which is similar to the Milky Way galaxy. shape and size.

The data indicated that both halos had a similar temperature.

The findings were presented at the annual meeting of the American American Astronomical Society, which is being held this week virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With information from .