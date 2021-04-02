Gala ovation to Cristina Saavadra for how she has defined the ultras who rebuked Iglesias

Cristina Saavedra in ‘laSexta Noticias’. (Photo: laSexta)

The presenter of laSexta Noticias Cristina Saavedra has received all the applause on Twitter by calling this Wednesday the extreme right ultras who rebuked Pablo Iglesias in Coslada as “neo-Nazis”.

This Tuesday, several members of the ultra Frontal Bastion group boycotted an act in Coslada of the candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid for the purple formation. Iglesias responded and went to face for a few seconds.

“A leader of a democratic political formation has the obligation to stand up to any neo-Nazi precisely because of his position and responsibility. This should be normal, “he said this Wednesday in an interview on Cadena SER.

In addition, he affirmed that both Vox and Ayuso had sent them: “Then Vox and Mrs. Ayuso send us their puppies to try to intimidate people, they will know how to tell them that democracy took a lot to get so that some scoundrels would come to try to take it away from us.”

Saavedra, in his newsletter, introduced the news as follows: “Pablo Iglesias spoke today about what happened yesterday in Coslada, Madrid, when members of a group of neo-Nazis rebuked him. Iglesias, who stood up to them, has said that this is what a leader has to do, stand up to any neo-Nazi. He has described them as puppies of Vox and Ayuso ”.

The journalist Juan Miguel Garrido has been the one who has shared the video on his Twitter account. These are some of the compliments that the presenter of laSexta has won.

