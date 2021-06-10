Gala charms, Celia Lora in elegant evening dress | INSTAGRAM

There is one thing that the beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora enjoys to the fullest and is going out to party to elegant events, so this time she showed us one of the dresses favorites to use on those special occasions.

That’s right, today we will address one of the latest publications in the Official instagram of Celia, in which she showed us that she is working together in a fashion located in Guadalajara Jalisco, who sent you this beautiful black gala dress with which you could easily attend a exclusive event.

It is a beautiful photo that already has more than 50,000 likes in which Celia appears with her hair ironed showing a little back and of course charms covered with that beautiful fabric that makes up the elegant outfit.

Her fans could not believe how beautiful she looks, she is actually doing an excellent job as an Influencer and has known how to organically share all those products that she receives directly to her home, so that you too will be encouraged to order them.

In addition, the great quality of photographs that are published is also very noticeable, being worked by a professional photographer and editor who is dedicated to maintaining Celia’s profile with varied content and entertainment of the best quality.

But that’s not all because the beautiful Influencers is related in many projects and in fact yesterday she was in San Luis Potosí at an event, to which she invited us through her stories and also invited us to buy tickets to enter.

While there, she showed us a little about the dressing rooms and the backstage where she was with her makeup artist who was in charge of making her look as beautiful as possible.

Of course they also invited us to see Acapulco Shock, where different guests always attend the most striking, such as Kunno, who was visiting with the Mexican to talk about the new episodes of the Reality Show Acapulco Shore and also the most important moments. memorable from previous seasons.

Of course he also had to go out to party and took us with him on his cell phone showing us some videos that he is having an excellent time. In Show News we will continue to bring you the best of Celia Lora so that you enjoy it at all times, share it with your friends and above all do not miss her best images.