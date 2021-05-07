Gala Caldirola, from ‘MyHyV’ and Mauricio Isla confirm that they are separating, after two years married

The extronist of MyHyV, Gala Caldirola and the footballer, Mauricio Isla have ended their relationship confirming their breakup after two happily married years. Both have decided announce it through social networks to avoid rumors.

With the method that a few months ago Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas used to announce their separation, Gala and the footballer have hung up the same photo with the same text on their respective Instagram accounts.

After five years of relationship, both choose separate paths but without grudges and with great respect: “We want to say something. With the same love that one day we decided to start a journey together as a couple, today we decided to make a break in our relationship without losing the love that we still have “.

There was already talk of a distancing in the couple by not seeing the footballer so present in the daily content of the influencer on their social networks, but they have decided to explain the true reasons for the separation: “The reasons for the breakup are personal, but we want to make it clear that no reason to fight no rancor between us. ”

“We decided to make it public to avoid speculation, and because we both consider that being honest is always the best way to do things. Thanks for the understanding and empathy “, they have finished explaining in the post.