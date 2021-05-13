Gal Gadot’s message about the conflict between Palestine and Israel enrages the networks – Tomatazos

After being Miss Israel and competing in Miss Universe, Gal Gadot sought fame in Hollywood and found a few roles in movies like Fast & Furious – 28%, but her popularity exploded playing DC Comics Wonder Woman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, and later in the solo movie Wonder Woman – 92%. Unfortunately, his fame has brought with it some controversies, the most recent being a post about the conflict in Palestine.

The violence unleashed in the Middle East left more than 50 dead and hundreds injured, according to the BBC. The Israeli actress wanted to share a neutral message where she did not blatantly support her country of origin but did not condemn his actions either, so she used her social networks to write how much the situation hurt her, but most did not see this false neutrality favorably. as he emphasized his family and his country.

Through Twitter, many users are criticizing the actress, also because they remember that she served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and that she expressed her support during the summer 2014 war against Hamas. Some defend her because they consider that she did not say anything bad, but others believe that there is no way her message can be interpreted in a positive way.

Another Israeli actress who was trending by what Gadot said today was Natalie Portman, who was remembered by users for having condemned despicable acts committed by Israel in the past. These were the controversial words that he published Gal gadot in social networks:

My heart is broken. My country is at war. I worry about my family, my friends. I worry about my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray that this unimaginable hostility ends, and I pray that our leaders find a solution that allows us to live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.

Are those who criticize the Wonder Woman actress going too far? See the reactions and judge for yourself:

the same why it hurts so much to let gal gadot go if she doesn’t act well pic.twitter.com/mqqNVtKNyO – mara (@wvterfalls) May 12, 2021

Gal Gadot using vocabulary of peace, prayers, and more – a bunch of obscene euphemisms. You can’t even talk about Palestine or the Palestinians in your post. Is your fear-repudiation for your “neighbors”, the Others, so much that you are unable to name them? pic.twitter.com/BP9iDtQYGA – Antonio Carlos (@thspectraltiger) May 12, 2021

Me reading Gal Gadot’s tweet pic.twitter.com/Pri54NFubA – ErnestoTell (@ErnestoTell) May 12, 2021

I love the politicized nerdy world celebrating the unfollow of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) to Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) on Instagram after the last post about Israel and Palestine … – Fito Mendonca Paz (@fitomendonca) May 12, 2021

Those who defend Gal Gadot have empathy and neurons for the underground. Israel murdering Palestinians and stealing their lands is not a “war”, it is genocide. No two sides are the same here, they cannot defend both. pic.twitter.com/eiJ3fCaDHC – isa (@craterdesierto) May 12, 2021

Many people justify Gal Gadot for being famous and beautiful, but she is just another who supports the genocide and dehumanizes the victims and also takes advantage of her fame for it. – Guillem (@ Guirc_007) May 12, 2021

Jeez, what a great idea, Gal Gadot! How had it not occurred to me? pic.twitter.com/03QTKVOHEX – Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) May 12, 2021

Noooo. Gal Gadot leave those Palestinian children alone please pic.twitter.com/k8quffMmHp – ⚡ Acor ⚡ (@ Acor1597) May 12, 2021

If you do not understand why Gal Gadot’s message is insidious, I will explain it to you: his neutral words hide (not very strong, really) a position in favor of Israel. Come on, let me analyze it: https://t.co/fs7v65FUvN – Valkyrie (@skjaldmo_red) May 12, 2021

Gal Gadot, reaching social networks to talk about the conflict in Israel and Palestine. pic.twitter.com/KHJJ3GCPT5 – Wero Turlay ™ 🇲🇽 (@Wero_Turlay) May 12, 2021

A year ago a less scandalous controversy was triggered by the actress when she shared on her social networks a cover of the song “Imagine”, by John Lennon, supposedly to inspire people to endure the quarantine by Covid-19. The teasing was overwhelming, the fact that not only her, but several rich Hollywood actors joined in a video to sing and talk about how difficult the pandemic was from their privilege seemed hypocritical to users and, not only that, not a very positive message to convey, since the song begins by saying “imagine that there is no paradise”, in a situation in which the lives of millions were at risk.

In addition to his role in Wonder Woman Y Fast and furious, Gadot lent his voice to a character from Wifi Ralph – 91%; soon we will see her on Red Notice, along with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and in the future she will play Queen Cleopatra and the actress Irena Sendler in biographical films.

In the DC Comics film universe, the actress has confirmed her appearance in the sequel to Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, and it is not certain, but there are rumors that it could appear in Flashpoint. Just a couple of months ago we saw her in all her glory in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, movie available on HBO Max.

