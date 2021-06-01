Gal Gadot would say goodbye to DC Comics with Wonder Woman 3 | Instagram

After a long journey in the DCEU, everything seems to indicate that Diana She would be ready to close her story with the end of the trilogy, something that has undoubtedly made more than one fan of the Comics company sad, as it has become fond of it.

There is no doubt that one of the great successes of the DC Extended Universe has been the Wonder Woman that, despite being one of the most popular characters in DC Comics, film and television, managed to bring a fresh air with the version directed by Patty Jenkins with Gal gadot as the protagonist.

This is how over the years, Gal has become one of the favorite celebrities in the action genre, however, he highlighted Diana’s virtues on the big screen between fight scenes and emotional moments.

As you may recall, his first appearance with the popular suit, his tiara and the lasso of truth was in Zack Snyder’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he intervened in the confrontation between Clark and Bruce, appearing first as Diana. Prince to make her entrance as the superhero near the end.

This was in 2016, by mid-2017 his first solo film was released and at the end of the same year he returned to join the Justice League.

Despite the criticism of the finished film by Joss Whedon, Wonder Woman was very well received by critics and audiences alike.

This would ensure its future within the franchise, which would be reflected in the making of Wonder Woman 1984, although it did not have the same success as the first, without forgetting that its premiere was in the middle of the health contingency, becoming the first film. in having a simultaneous theatrical release and HBO Max.

Gal Gadot was seen again in the signature costume in Zack Snyder’s remake of Justice League, and a third installment is expected for his solo films.

However, so far it is not entirely confirmed if there will be Wonder Woman 3, since the production has tried to be discreet since the launch of the first film, but some rumors have indicated that the character would have his own trilogy, which means that Gadot is close to saying goodbye to the Amazon.

According to information shared by popular Hollywood journalist Daniel Richtman, Gal Gadot is preparing to say goodbye to his character in a third and final film.

So far it is not known if Jenkins will continue in the direction because she is now involved in the Star Wars franchise directing the Rogue Squadron movie, however, it would be difficult to think of Wonder Woman 3 without the director since she has achieved a great dumbbell with its protagonist.

This is how the chances of seeing the character in another movie from the DC Extended Universe are minimal, especially since she is part of the Snyderverse, a universe that the company has decided to discard after the last Snyder movie with them.

It is worth mentioning that, in an interview, the actress assured that she would like her character to have a closure within this whole story, and a third film would be the ideal place for it.

This formula of a superhero with his own trilogy where the main character has some evolution and development throughout three films has worked with stories such as Iron Man and Captain America, who had a closing in a team film, while DC Films features Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins trilogy starring Christian Bale, which ran the entire time as a solo story.