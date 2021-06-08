Gal Gadot won’t play Wonder Woman in upcoming movie

The next time we see Wonder Woman in the movies, she will not be played by actress Gal Gadot, as she has been since 2016.

In the movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) debuted Gal gadot What Wonder woman, then he had his solo film in 2017 and the sequel in 2020. He also repeated in the versions of League of Justice of 2017 and 2021. But in The Flash (2022) will be another actress who gives life to Diana prince.

Remember that in The Flash wants to introduce the “multiverse” to the movies of Dc comics, as Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) He will travel to the past to prevent the death of his mother. But by altering that moment, you will change the present. That is why we will see the versions of Batman from Michael Keaton Y Ben affleck. What’s more Wonder woman It will be played by another actress, although her identity is unknown for now.

This movie has endless possibilities.

Supposedly the movie of The Flash could have a lot of surprise cameos so we might get to see the Bane from Tom hardy or Mr. Freeze from Arnold schwarzenegger. Therefore, it would not be so weird that Lynda carter was the new Wonder woman. She recently made her debut in the DCEU What Asteria, but if there is a Batman older like that of Michael Keaton, it would be interesting to see something similar with Wonder woman.

Hopefully they will give us more details about the movie soon. The Flash, which will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting that can be seen in the coming years. Meanwhile, there is no need to worry about Gal Gadot, as it will repeat the role in Wonder woman 3 with the director Patty jenkins. Although maybe you have to wait until 2023 or 2024 to see that movie, because they are both very busy with their respective film careers.

The Flash It will be released on November 4, 2022.