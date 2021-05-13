Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman, defends Israel – she was a combat instructor – and this happens.

Gal Gadot, the actress who plays on the screen Wonder woman, It was combat instructor of the Israeli army. And a few hours ago I published this lament for the people of Israel.

Thousands of responses They have asked for the cancellation of the actress, incapable of naming Palestine, incapable of sympathizing with the dozens of Arab victims, incapable of criticizing the Israeli massacre and the tremendously unequal military power and arms and economic superiority of his country with respect to the Palestinians from whom he is robbing the territory.

– Can I be like you? – You can be whatever you want. Except if you are Palestinian.

Thousands more have left in his defense. Because Israel has managed to qualify any criticism of its policy as Nazism.

Defense is easy … simple … and emotional.

Anti-Semitic.

Forever. That comes to be equated with Nazi.

Any criticism of Israel – as a government – automatically turns you into an anti-Semite and a Nazi. It is the retaining wall that the Israeli government has managed to build against which all opposing opinions collide with its military, occupation, economic, health or social policy towards the people of Israel.

And then what are they, ultra-orthodox anti-Semites, Nazi Jews?

Hmm …

(catch the irony, please)

Reporting barbarism does not mean being anti-Semitic.

It only means denouncing a barbarism.

Here you have dozens of members of the Jewish Orthodox community in New York, denouncing the cruelty of the Israeli government’s military operation against Palestine.

Furthermore, calling anyone who raises his voice against the violation of human rights by Israel an anti-Semite is also rampant ignorance. The Semites are the people who are part of the Arab and Hebrew peoples of the area. The synonists are those who follow the postulates of the political movement that promoted the creation and expansion – which continues to this day – of the Israeli state in Palestinian territory.

64 Palestinians – including 14 children – have died in the last hours of a crisis – the worst in seven years – that Hamas has started – in the face of the fragility of Palestinian leader Abbas – and to which Israel -in self-defense- has responded by displaying his overwhelming military superiority. It is the latest act of the Netanyahu government, which has been crushing Palestine for years with policies that violate international law and which continue to create a breeding ground for hatred.