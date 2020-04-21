During the filming of the sequel to the story, the actress was inspired by Cirque du Soleil for her confrontations

The melee fights that will take place throughout the plot of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, the sequel to the hit movie that about the DC superhero He directed Patty jenkins in 2017, they will be somewhat more acrobatic and “feminine”, in the filmmaker’s own words, at least compared to those that dominated much of the first installment.

To achieve this goal, as you have stated for your part Gal Gadot, the actress who brings to life the princess of themyscira -or Diana Prince when he has to hide his true identity-, the team of the expected film has not hesitated to take inspiration from the elegant and spectacular choreography that have made Cirque du Soleil one of the greatest exponents of the modern circus.

“Men fight like men, and I don’t want women to look like men fighting. We want them to fight like the women they are, and that is one of the aspects that we have taken into account for this kind of scenes “, The director has stated emphatically in conversation with the British magazine Empire.

“The Cirque du Soleil shows are beautiful. And Patty told us: “This should serve as inspiration for the action sequences.” Sure, at that moment I kept looking at her and asked her: ‘But how do I do that? ‘ And she replied: ‘Don’t worry, you won’t know how to do it until you do it. ‘”The one who was a soldier in the Israeli army joked in the same interview.

One of the most anticipated novelties of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is the presence of the actress and also comedian Kristen Wiig, famous among other works for her many years on the satirical program ‘Saturday night Live’, in the role of the great villain Cheetah, who ends up developing great hostility towards her former partner as a result of the great envy he feels for her.

“What makes Barbara a Cheetah is Feeling like she’s never as good as Diana. It reminds me of some people I’ve met in life who have big security problems and low self-esteemBut when they start to lose their shyness, they end up displaying all the ugly resentment that they have been accumulating during all those years ”, Patty Jenkins explained.

