Gal Gadot unleashes ire on social media for his political opinion

Actress Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious saga) is facing backlash over a controversial statement on social media.

Gal gadot is famous for giving her opinion on the conflict between Israel and PalestineThis causes that there are many people who do not agree with his comments and even ask that he be fired from all his film projects.

Gal gadot born in Tel Aviv, Israel (April 30, 1985) therefore, he served two mandatory years as a soldier in the Defense Forces of that country and has always shown his support for the military movements of his nation.

The growing tensions between Israel and Palestine intensified recently after the eviction of Palestinians from East jerusalem Y Gal gadot he reacted by writing this on his social networks:

“My heart broke. My country is at war. I care about my family, my friends. I care about my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray that this unimaginable hostility ends, I pray that our leaders find the solution so that we can live together in peace. I pray for better days.

Many people have reacted by asking that Warner Bros I took the role of Wonder woman in the movies of Dc comics. For now, representatives of Gal gadot and the film studio have not replied. Since they will probably wait for the thing to cool down a bit.

The actress continues her film career.

Gal gadot is in the best moment of his career, since at the end of 2020 he released Wonder Woman 1984 and now he has very interesting projects where he will give life to Irena Sendler, a Polish nurse who saved many children during WWII. But it will also be Cleopatra, the famous pharaoh of ancient Egypt.

In a few years Gal gadot will play again Wonder woman in the third installment directed by Patty jenkins and we can see it in Heart of stone, a spy movie directed by Tom harper. Without forgetting that there are many rumors that he could sign for Star wars, but that has not been confirmed yet.