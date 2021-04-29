Gal Gadot to star in and producer of the sci-fi romance ‘Meet Me In Another Life’

It goes Deadline we have learned that the star of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, Gal Gadot will be the protagonist and co-producer of a new sci-fi romance titled ‘Meet Me In Another Life’, adaptation of the first and recent novel by Catriona Silvey in which some lovers meet at different times over time.

The story centers on a man and a woman who must figure out why they continue to know each other in different versions of reality. Thora and Santi are strangers in a foreign city when a chance encounter intertwines their destinies. Immediately, they recognize each other a kindred spirit: someone who shares their insatiable curiosity, who yearns for more in life than the cards they have been dealt. However, just a few days later, a tragic accident cuts his story short.

But this is just one of the many connections they share. Like satellites trapped in orbit around each other, Thora and Santi are destined to meet again as a teacher and student prodigy; a caregiver and a dying patient; a cynic and a believer. In many lives they become friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies. But as blurry memories and strange patterns accumulate, Thora and Santi come to a shocking revelation: they must discover the truth of their mysterious bond before their many lives come to a definitive end …

Gadot co-produced the film with Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, who acquired the rights to the work with his partner Jason Varsano. At the moment there is no director or scriptwriter attached to the project, although given the actress’s busy schedule, it is possible that it will still be some time before the film hits the screen.