Gal Gadot shows her pregnant belly and announces a “great” project

Gal Gadot is not stopping and is still immersed in her career after the busy year she has lived with the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The actress, who rose to fame for giving life to this DC superhero and warrior from the Amazon, is also expecting her third child at 35, which has shown that she has always managed to combine her working life with motherhood. On March 1, she gave the news of the pregnancy to her followers by sharing a photo with her two daughters and her husband, who put his hand on her belly: “Here we go again,” she said then. And now she has updated us on the status of her pregnancy with a publication that also announced a future and a great project to come..

“Working … on two big projects,” he wrote at the bottom of the post. Through this parallel between her career as an actress and as a mother, she anticipated an ambitious film that she is preparing for her followers. Galdot appears in the photo lying in a swimsuit on an outdoor sofa while reading a script that rests on her knees. The publication will have aroused the interest of many fans of DC and the actress, who will be waiting to know what script the actress is reading. The one from ‘Wonder Woman 3’, perhaps? For now it is known that the third part has been announced, so it could already be starting to warm up engines, but time to time.

What have you done lately

Gal Gadot recently finished shooting another of the projects that must be marked on the calendar: that of the film ‘Red Notice’ that Netflix is ​​preparing. The Israeli actress stars in this ambitious title alongside a luxurious main cast that Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds just form and which is scheduled to arrive at the end of the year.. But where he is being seen mainly is still on social networks. Shortly after the aforementioned photograph, Gadot shared another post to celebrate a triumph with the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ team.

The sequel to ‘Wonder Woman’ received a SAG Award last Sunday, April 4, which rewarded the performance of the film’s stunt team.. The actress wanted to highlight the importance of doubles in this film and thanked her colleagues for their work: “They are the hardest working people in the world, incredible artists and athletes, and not only were they a very important part of this action-packed movie, they were also crucial in keeping the cast and crew safe, “he wrote. And then several videos and photographs on the filming set, some of them taken in our country, specifically from the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, where various scenes from the film were filmed.