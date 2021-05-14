Gal Gadot sends a message to stop the conflict in Israel

“This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same,” he said.

Gal Gadot. (Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for Dior.)

At the end of his message, Gal Gadot sent his condolences to those who lost a family member during the recent fighting.

“I pray for the victims and their families, I pray that this unimaginable hostility ends, I pray that our leaders find the solution so that we can live together in peace. I pray for better days,” he wrote.

The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians broke out this week and quickly turned into one of the worst waves of violence between the two sides in recent years. The resulting clashes there and in other parts of the Old City injured hundreds of Palestinians and some Israeli policemen. Palestinian militant groups in Gaza joined the fray by firing rockets at Israel, which responded with airstrikes.