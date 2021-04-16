Gal Gadot says Princess Diana was his inspiration for Wonder Woman – Tomatazos

Wonder Woman is a character who has been in comics and animation for many years, however, until relatively recently she obtained a worthy place in big screen entertainment, becoming a source of inspiration for millions of people. Through a new interview for Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot reveals that it took a lot from Princess Diana to create her version of Wonder Woman; it seems that the famous Lady di It was a great revelation for the Israeli actress, a figure of British royalty who forever marked popular culture.

The relationship of Lady di with the British crown is one that has generated wide conversation not only among British citizens, but also in the rest of the world. Married the prince Carlos in 1981, celebrating a lavish wedding whose images were forever captured and featured in history books. Diana of Wales She was born into an aristocratic family and after her bond with the Windsor heir, she became a beloved princess, admired by the people and followed in all trends: imitated, longed for and idealized, becoming one of the most famous icons of popular culture. , even more distinguished than the most important members of the Royal Family.

Unfortunately, the princess passed away in 1997 during a car accident, generating disbelief at the time but starting a legend that would forever drag down British royalty. For its part, Gal gadot He confesses that he took the best of Diana of Wales for her performance as Diana Prince. Here his words:

I remember seeing a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said that she was full of compassion and that she always cared about people. And that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have. How can you connect with a goddess who is super strong and has everything and is super perfect? He wanted to show his vulnerabilities and heart.

In recent months, Princess Diana was brought back to public attention thanks to the fourth season of The Crown – 100%, which is in charge of presenting us with the marital problems between her and Carlos. Young actress Emma Corrin fascinated the world with her portrayal as young Diana, however, Elizabeth Debicki will take on the role of Lady di at a more mature age, possibly addressing more difficult stages of the character’s life, perhaps his death. We’ll see what perspective the scriptwriters take regarding this latest incident, the conspiracies continue to this day.

Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, Diana’s second solo adventure, hit theaters in the United States on December 25, the date on which it was also released on the HBO Max platform. Warner Bros. came to the conclusion of releasing his film simultaneously, a fact that caused controversy on social networks and, of course, among businessmen who run movie chains around the world. The film did not receive good reviews from the media, in addition, the income did not meet the expectations of the study. The truth is that the delivery was a big setback for the DC Extended Universe and it did not even live up to its predecessor.

Fortunately, Diana was better represented in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, an appearance that the fans loved since it was observed a Wonder Woman of greater scope, who does not think twice when dispensing justice. Will we see the character again in a third movie? His story in the saga is not over yet.

