Gal Gadot reveals who would win in a fight between Wonder Woman and Godzilla – Tomatazos

A normal thing in popular culture is to wonder who would win a fight between let’s say Batman and Captain America, Hellboy and Spawn and a long etcetera. It is normal. Thanks to that over the years we have seen things like Alien vs. Predator – 21%, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and recently Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%. What these three films have in common is that we are dealing with entities that are more or less equivalent. That does not mean that we can see fights between unequal forces. An example is Move Under Ground, from Nick mamatas. That novel is basically Jack Kerouac vs. Cthulhu. There are really no limits to the possible confrontations between the entities of our cultural imaginary.

While we don’t wait for the companies to make it a reality, it is entirely possible to imagine any showdown no matter how crazy. That’s the rationale behind popular YouTube shows like Super Power Beat Down or Epic Rap Battles of History. Both have given us the answer to who would win in matches like Boba Fett against Deadpool or Batman against Wolverine.

Following this line of thinking, Jimmy Kimmel told Gal Gadot, on his famous show, that he had already heard that the sequel to Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% are on the way, and jokingly told you that they know Godzilla is going to appear. Mind you, the driver said he thinks Wonder Woman would win that match. The actress agreed with him:

You say that but I would say the same

.

Would this really happen? It is something highly possible, actually. The Amazon’s intelligence would give her the upper hand in that confrontation. I think a more interesting question is whether Batman or some other powerless hero could defeat Godzilla. Many answers could be given in this regard. That said, we’re likely never going to see something like this on the big screen, but eventually it could all happen. Do not forget that we live in the reality in which the Snyder Cut came into being and that, to the experts, seemed highly unlikely. Much more than Warner crossovering its most popular properties.

It is not the first time that a similar question has arisen. In 2018, fans of the character wondered the following: Who would win in a confrontation between Okoye and Wonder Woman? At that time, the person who answered such an enigma was the feminist author Roxane gay, who logically said the following:

Wonder Woman and Okoye wouldn’t fight. They would share information, collaborate, and respect each other. And let me be clear. They would not fight. Not because they are women or other nonsense, but because they are smart and would not choose violence unless it was necessary.

Speaking of strange combinations of characters from our cultural imaginary, recently Gal gadot revealed that Diana of Wales was one of the inspirations for her portrayal of Diana Prince:

I remember seeing a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said that she was full of compassion and that she always cared about people. And that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have. How can you connect with a goddess who is super strong and has everything and is super perfect? He wanted to show his vulnerabilities and heart.

The idea of ​​humanizing a character to connect with the audience makes all the sense in the world.

On the other hand, what we need now is to know more information about Wonder woman 3. At the moment we do not know what it will be about or when it will come out. What we do know is that there will be a spin-off series focused on the Amazons that will show us what happened between Wonder Woman 1984 and its sequel.

