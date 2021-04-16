Gal Gadot reveals who she was inspired to play Wonder Woman

Share

Gal Gadot confessed that to form his Wonder Woman character he was inspired by a famous woman who has nothing to do with heroin. Who is it?

Gal Gadot is part of the list of actresses who played Wonder Woman in the movies. The Israeli actress joined in 2016 with Batman v Superman and has since made two solo DC Comics films as the lead. Her character was praised by Lynda Carter herself, a pioneer in the role. However, to create the role, Gal was not inspired by the former Wonder Woman actress, but also drew inspiration from elsewhere.

His last appearances in Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder’s Justice League served to further establish himself with the character. Gal Gadot garnered millions of fans around the world, and the actress is aware of the responsibility that this entails. For this reason, for his interpretation of Wonder Woman he sought to convey something more than just the classic Wonder Woman and found a mirror in which to reflect: Princess Diana.

The inspiration of the actress

“I remember seeing a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared about people,” Gal Gadot commented in an awards season webcast for Vanity Fair. “That was like, ‘ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we’ll have,” she added of the inspiration she found in Lady Di. As shown by The Crown series and also by many documentaries, the Princess of Wales was noted for her solidarity, warmth and openness until her death at age 36 in 1997.

Gal Gadot also indicated that his intention in forming the character of Diana Prince was for her to be “both inspiring and relatable.” That is why he wanted to humanize the super heroine as much as possible and thus explained: “How can you connect with a goddess who is super strong and has everything and is super perfect? He wanted to show his vulnerabilities and his heart.

