Gal Gadot or Daisy Ridley? Who will lead Star Wars in the future?

While Gal Gadot would star in stories in the past of what has been seen so far, Daisy Ridley would lead the future of the galactic plot in the next episodes of Star Wars.

Star wars is one of the inexhaustible franchises of Hollywood. While the Skywalker Saga it was terminated with the Episode IV: The Skywalker Rise, the brand could return to the big screen with more stories, but Lucasfilm I would be looking for a standard to guide the future.

One of the most popular options in recent days is Gal gadot. Following a pattern of female protagonism, the actress would serve as a commercial and plot reference in the next installments of the universe. However, it would be quite separate from the plot of the last three films.

As reported by some insiders, who usually get data related to the galactic saga, such as Mike zeroh, the Israeli artist will play a princess Sith, who will be part of the family that will lead the next sequences.

Furthermore, it has also been speculated that Keanu reeves would be the co-star. The actor would give life to a king of the Dark side on the Old republic, where the next productions would be set.

However, it seems that a letter has been put on the table to put all the above on edge and make Disney have to be very wise with the decision it makes.

And it is that although the past sounds interesting to transport the titles of the future of the franchise, the future would be the other alternative,

This being the case, the production company could consider focusing on King, who starred in the last three episodes, as well as the son of Kylo ren, which would be the new Anakin or Luke Skywalker. This, allowing a long continuity to the historical line.

This would place Daisy Ridley as the cast’s guide within the possibilities. In accordance with Giant Freakin Robot, a “reliable and verified source” reports that the interpreter is in negotiations with the studio to return.