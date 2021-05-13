Gal Gadot is criticized after tweeting about violence between Israel and Palestine – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

During the last hours, the Israeli actress Gal Gadot has received criticism on social networks after she expressed her opinion on the new wave of violence between Israel and Palestine.

In a tweet, the ‘Wonder Woman’ interpreter and former member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) called for calm among the nations, advocating for an end to the “vicious circle” of fighting.

“My heart broke. My country is at war. I care about my family, my friends. I care about my people (…) Israel deserves to be a free and safe nation, our neighbors deserve the same (…) I pray for better days, ”Gadot wrote.

However, the actress immediately became the object of criticism from numerous users who pointed out the “favoritist” tone of her text, which does not mention anything about the “military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing” by the Israeli government.

“Israeli soldier turned Hollywood ‘Wonder Woman’ billionaire Gal Gadot sends meaningless thoughts and prayers as the Israeli apartheid regime she supports ethnically cleanses Palestinians and bombs Gazans in a prison camp in the open air ”, denounced the journalist Ben Norton.

For her part, critic Sana Saeed underscored the fact that Gadot “is not even able to say ‘Palestinians'” and that he refers to them simply as Israel’s “neighbors”.