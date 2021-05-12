Gal Gadot discusses Joss Whedon’s threats

Albert L. OrtegaGetty Images

Gal gadot comments on the humiliating treatment he received from Joss Whedon during the filming of ‘League of Justice‘”He said it would make my career miserable.”Charisma carpenter, actress of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘, accuses Joss Whedon of abuse of power.

Gal gadot, the powerful Wonder Woman of the audiovisual universe of Warner and DC, has expanded her comments on the treatment suffered by Joss Whedon during the return to filming of ‘League of Justice‘, of which it became late after the departure of Zack snyder.

“In a way, it threatened my career,” commented the actress in a statement collected by Deadline. “He said if I did something he would make my career miserable. And I just took care of it. “

Just a month ago, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Gadot and Whedon had a considerable confrontation. The actress was concerned with the new changes in the film and saw “problems about her character being more aggressive than in ‘Wonder Woman’ and wanted to make it flow well from one film to the next.”

According to those sources, Whedon pressured Gadot to come up with lines of script that he didn’t like. The director allegedly threatened to damage Gadot’s career and belittled Gadot. Patty jenkins, director of ‘Wonder woman‘. Another witness stated that “Joss bragged about having a fight with Gal. He told her that he was the screenwriter and that she was going to shut up and say her lines, because he could make her look incredibly stupid in the movie. ” Gadot and Jenkins were not silent, and asked the intervention of the then president of Warner, Kevin Tsujihara.

Ray fisher, who played Cyborg in the heroic title, was the first of the staff to denounce the director’s inappropriate behavior, a complaint that his colleagues began to join when, at the beginning of the year, the actress Charisma carpenter, who suffered Whedon in the series’Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘ Y ‘Angel‘exposed to the world the despicable methods of intimidation and abuse of power used by the filmmaker on film sets.

