Gal Gadot deactivates comments on social networks after receiving criticism for his support of Israel

Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%) became a trend yesterday due to a publication on social networks where he lamented the war conflict in his native country; Despite his good intentions to ask for peace for Israel and Palestine, the majority did not take his alleged neutrality well, as he stressed too much that he wanted the best for his family and his country, but did not mention the Palestinians more than as “neighbors”. Now, after an enormous amount of comments where they reproached her for her lukewarmness, the actress chose to deactivate the comments on her social networks.

Another actress from the DC Comics film universe who disabled the comments is Amber Heard, as fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp filled her social networks with hateful messages. As for Gadot, he had not previously seen that need, but the fame he gained after playing Wonder Woman in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, Wonder Woman – 92% and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% put her in the sights of millions. Below you can see how their Twitter can no longer be viewed or made comments:

Last year a much lighter controversy arose when the actress believed that covering John Lennon’s “Imagine” was a good idea; Along with other Hollywood actors, he appeared singing the cheesy song of the English musician, but most users interpreted it in a negative way, as a hypocritical and little motivating act.

Gadot’s first appearance as Wonder Woman was appreciated by fans, despite the fact that Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice it did not receive much approval. On Wonder Woman the critic was full of praise; Wonder Woman 1984 it divided critics and fans, but it was such a hit on HBO Max that its sequel was approved almost immediately after it was released. According to Samba TV, the movie outperformed Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, although both were successful and Gadot appeared in both.

Yes OK Gal gadot She has not stood out as an actress, she has not gone unnoticed due to her physical beauty. When she was chosen by Zack Snyder to play Wonder Woman, she did so thinking that it should reflect what a Greek demi-goddess would be. His controversies have been constant, and even before he spoke out on political issues, many had already pointed out that he was part of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and supported his country during the 2014 conflict.

Especially in this age where the networks have connected billions of people around the world, actors have a great responsibility to write personal opinions publicly, and they run the risk of being canceled. Last year on Twitter the actress Gina Carano was a trend on more than one occasion, and not precisely because of something good, but because they asked for her dismissal from The Mandalorian – 91% due to their controversial posts. In addition to supporting Donald Trump, making fun of trans pronouns, the use of face masks against Covid-19 and vaccines, Carano compared himself to the Jewish women persecuted during World War II in Germany. While Lucasfilm was silent at first, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back and was fired from Star Wars.

So far Gadot has generally aligned himself with progressivism, to the point of declaring in 2017 that anyone who is not a feminist is a sexist. However, his time in the IDF has not been forgotten by those who consider his country to be responsible for thousands of innocent deaths in Palestine. At this time it is unlikely that he will have the same fate as Gina Carano, but his neutral stance has brought him a lot of dislike on social media.