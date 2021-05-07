Gal Gadot could play a shocking character in Star Wars

Share

It has been rumored for some time that Gal Gadot will sign for Star Wars and now there are more details of what they have prepared for this great actress.

The information we leave you about Gal gadot comes from Mike zeroh, who has had a few hits when it comes to the projects of Star wars. So hopefully he is right, because what we tell you below is spectacular.

Supposedly Keanu reeves will be the protagonist of a trilogy of Star wars set in the time of the old republic, that is, thousands of years before what happened in the “Skywalker saga”. Keanu reeves will interpret to King Valar who will have connections to the ancient Sith. And next to him will be Gal gadot as a “Sith princess” who will be part of this dark side oriented family. Since they want to create a Sith saga that will go directly to Disney + without going through theaters.

So they will be small-scale films centered on a family of the Dark side where, these characters will discover the light side of the force. So they describe it as a complete twist on the traditional movies of Star wars. They basically want some kind of Game of Thrones space, although probably without so much sex or violence. In fact, they offered the commission to David benioff Y DB Weiss, creators of the series HBO. But in the end they left it because they signed a super agreement with Netflix.

It has also been rumored that the actress could be in another project in the saga.

When Star wars signed up Patty jenkins for the movie of Rogue squadron (2023), the focus was immediately put on Gal gadot to find out if they would work together again. Since they have previously made the two movies of Wonder woman and they will also repeat in Cleopatra (2022).

Would you like to see Gal Gadot as a Sith princess? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for this information to be made official, we can see all the movies and series of Star wars on Disney + following this link.

