Gal Gadot could be replaced in the DCEU by a Brazilian Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot was cast a few years ago as the Wonder Woman of the DC Extended Universe, becoming one of the most beloved figures in the entire series. Time has passed and Diana Prince continues to inspire fans, however, a major change could come in the future. New information holds that the character of Gal could be replaced in the franchise by a Wonder Woman of Brazilian origin, is Warner already thinking about the next big step? In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

When Diana Prince appeared heroically during the final battle of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, the audience exploded with jubilation at such a spectacular performance. Gal gadot returned as the mighty heroine in Wonder Woman – 92% and boy did things turn out well at the box office; shortly after he appeared in Justice League – 41% and the picture darkened, however, fans refused to lose faith in the bright future of the character, at least alone. Unfortunately, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% did not turn out to be what the public expected.

Gal gadot told Variety a few months ago that she wants a third movie to give Diana a nice ending. This makes us think that Wonder woman 3 It might be the last time we’ll see Gal wearing his armor and lasso, something that surely fills fans with sadness, but Warner Bros. may already be thinking about his next move. According to Geekosity, the movie by The Flash would be in charge of introducing the new Wonder Woman of the DCEU, Yara Flor, a powerful superhero of Brazilian origin and daughter of an Amazonian god who has been very well received in DC comics.

It is clear that Warner Bros. already wants to leave the SnyderVerso behind and unleash a new stage in the company of other superheroes. Yara Flor seems to be the perfect replacement for Diana Prince in the franchise and we are certain that she will also be well received by fans of superhero movies. At the moment we must wait for the next project with Gal gadot and the consequent decision of Warner regarding who could be his alternate. Yara Flor was created by Joelle jones, famous comic book artist in America.

Rumors about the production of Wonder woman 3 they are still out there. Patty Jenkins revealed to MTV News in December last year that she already has a story in mind for the next movie, however the director wants to wait a while and make the movie when theaters have opened with the confidence of always. It is curious that the studio did not share more news about the project, perhaps because the second film was not as well received as the first, it even had negative reviews. Only time will present the path of Diana Prince played by Gal gadot.

Meanwhile, the DC Extended Universe continues to advance with dubious steps. The next film is The Suicide Squad, an adventure that will reunite the most famous villains and antiheroes, this time to make sense of a dangerous new mission ordered by Amanda Waller. Fans are confident that James Gunn will deliver a solid product, far superior to those seen in 2016 and one of the worst releases ever developed for the DCEU.

The Suicide Squad It opens in theaters and streaming on August 5. Can it become the most successful film of the pandemic, beating A Quiet Place Part II – 93%?

