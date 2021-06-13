Gal Gadot could be replaced by a Brazilian Wonder Woman

The next DC Comics movie in which we will see Wonder Woman may not be starring actress Gal Gadot.

Gal gadot rose to world fame thanks to his portrayal of Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the movies of Dc comics. She has made her character a fan favorite around the world. It even got movie studios to re-launch female-led superhero feature films.

Now, Warner Bros he is preparing the movie The Flash, where the sprinter from Dc comics, interpreted by Ezra Miller, manages to go back to the moment of his childhood when his mother is murdered. By avoiding crime, the present changes, so we will see two different versions of Batman, that of Ben affleck and the Michael Keaton. But in addition, the plans for this film could include a new Wonder woman, more specifically a Brazilian version.

So we could get to see in theaters Yara Flor, who came out of the Amazon rainforest of Brazil to save humanity. This might come as a surprise to viewers, but they have already confirmed that we will see a Kara Zor-El / Supergirl Latina played by Sasha street, in the movie The Flash. Which means that they don’t mind breaking away from the conventional ideas we all have of superheroes from Dc comics best known. It has also been rumored that Lynda carter could have a cameo as an older version of Diana prince, already appeared in Wonder Woman 1984 like the mighty warrior Asteria.

This means that there could be two versions of the same character in the cinema.

Even if The Flash introduce us to Yara Flor, there is no need to fear for Gal gadot, since it will return as Wonder woman in the third installment of the character. This new film will also be directed by Patty jenkins and will likely hit theaters in 2023 or 2024.

Who knows if over time we can see two different versions of Wonder woman facing each other in a movie.