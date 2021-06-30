Gal Gadot confirms the arrival of his third daughter with this tender photo



Gal Gadot.

Photo: Kevin Winter / .

With a cute photo on social networks, Gal gadot shared with the world the happiness he feels for the arrival of his third daughter, Daniella. The actress, who is already the mother of Alma, 9, and Maya, 4, decided to upload an unusual family postcard to introduce the new member.

“My sweet family,” she wrote with emotion. “I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired). We are all very excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I send you all love and health, “she added when publishing the postcard, where she goes out with the three girls and her husband, Jaron varsano.

In early March, Gadot revealed she was pregnant with a sweet social media post. At the time, the actress uploaded a photo where she was in bed with her husband and two older daughters, who had their hands on the belly of the protagonist of ‘Wonder Woman’. “Here we go again”, He wrote as a caption.

“Maya was very curious, she wanted to know how the baby entered her belly and how she was going to come out,” explained Gadot during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel’s program, where she revealed the reaction her girls had when they found out that they were going to have a sister. “We explain it to him in the children’s version. ‘Mom and Dad gave each other a big hug and Dad planted a seed in Mom’s belly. ‘”, He said at the time.

Gadot has been married for almost 13 years to Jaron Varsano, a Dutch-born real estate businessman of Israeli origin, whom she met in 2006. At that time, she was 21 and 31 and apparently the crush was so immediate that in the second date he told her that he was not going to wait more than two years to propose to her, promise that actually fulfilled in 2008.

“I think I knew he was the one, but he was too young to understand it,” Gadot confessed to Glamor magazine, recalling the moment she met her husband. In 2011 the couple’s first daughter, Alma, was born and six years later Maya arrived.