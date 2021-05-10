Gal Gadot confirms the abuse of Joss Whedon during the filming of ‘Justice League’

“I had my own experience with it and it wasn’t the best, but I took care of it”, counted Gal gadot in december about Joss Whedon, filmmaker in the eye of the hurricane on account of his toxic behavior during filming. Before voices emerged that linked this attitude with productions as early as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ray fisher had started a crusade against him on account of how he conducted the filming of League of Justice, what “Inherited” according Zack snyder she had to abandon him due to a family tragedy. Fisher’s claims led to a Warner-led investigation, and within days Whedon was withdrawing from public life by abandoning the filming of The Nevers for feeling “exhausted”.

Was Fisher Whedon’s only victim during the filming of the 2017 film? Everything points to no. Beyond the dislike of other figures like Chris Terrio (who believes that what Whedon did with his script was “An act of vandalism”), the Wonder Woman interpreter has not stopped appearing in the conversations, suggesting that her relationship with Snyder’s replacement was not the best either. Recently an anonymous source claimed that Gadot had suffered pressure from Whedon to embody his character in a certain way, and the actress has corroborated this for the Israeli media N12, as echoed by Comic Book.

“It threatened my career. He told me that if I argued he would make sure I had a miserable career ”, stated. She did not give more details, but the aforementioned source had already given them for her. “Gadot was concerned about the final cut of the film and had a problem with his character appearing more aggressive than what we saw in Wonder Woman. I wanted to make the character have a certain continuity between one film and another, and the biggest shock occurred when Whedon forced her to shoot some lines that she did not like and threatened to damage Gadot’s career, despising director Patty Jenkins “, we could read last month in The Hollywood Reporter.

It is unknown what the findings of the Warner research were, but it is not unreasonable to associate Whedon’s abandonment with them, as well as the fact that Fisher has been removed from the DC Universe. All despite experiencing a great increase in prominence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a project built on the ashes of Justice League that has been able to distance itself from the problematic influence of the director of The Avengers.