Gal Gadot confirms that Joss Whedon threatened to make her career “miserable” – Tomatazos

Despite the terrible reception Justice League had – 41%, viewers weren’t aware of two things: that the movie had been drastically altered, and that the cast and crew had been through hell when it arrived. Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%) to take the place of Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%), who decided to leave the film to focus on his family, as his daughter committed suicide .

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

In the middle of last year Ray Fisher was the one who took the first step, he dared to speak publicly about Whedon’s nefarious and disgusting attitude on set; Due to a Confidentiality Agreement, he had to stop his attacks for a while but finally chose to attack with all his might against the director who did so much damage to the film and those involved in it. As Fisher and others talked about it, rumors emerged that the director had even threatened Gal Gadot (Fast and Furious – 53%, Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Wifi Ralph – 91%) with ruining her career, that rumor was supported a month ago by an article in The Hollywood Reporter and now the actress herself confirmed it.

Whedon, considering himself a very important and powerful figure in the industry, had abused his power for decades, and following accusations by Ray fisher, other people who worked with him revealed their bad experiences. Gadot was interviewed by Israeli media N12 and this is what she said about the conflict with Whedon (via Comic Book):

He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something it would make my career miserable and I just took care of it.

Also reads: Rumor: Gal Gadot is going to play a Sith princess in a new trilogy

As mentioned before, this confirms what The Hollywood Reporter detailed in an extensive article that also explained the story of how Ray Fisher fought against Warner Bros. seeking justice. Whedon was fired from his HBO series, The Nevers – 44%, but the actor in charge of playing Cyborg in the DCEU was not satisfied, as he considered that Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada Y Toby EmmerichThey had as much responsibility as the director. Here’s what the outlet had to say about Gadot:

… threatened to damage Gadot’s career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. While Fisher refuses to discuss what happened to Gadot, a production witness who later spoke to investigators says that after a confrontation, ‘Joss bragged that he convinced Gal. He told her that he is the writer and that she is going to shut up and say the lines and that he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie. ‘

So far, outside of the Warner Media investigation, only Fisher and Gadot have discussed the issues they had with Whedon, but it stands to reason that there is much more hidden and Warner Bros. just wants that story buried in the past and be able to move on with his new DC projects.

Unfortunately for the studio, it’s hard for fans to forget the story around League of Justice, not just because of what Fisher revealed and Gadot’s recent statement, but because of the overwhelming success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, movie that exists thanks to HBO Max as fans have requested it with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut for more than two years. Now the hot hashtag is #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, which seeks to convince Warner that the sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Rumor has it that won’t happen, but hope is the last thing to die.

Don’t leave without reading: Zack Snyder’s Justice League surpasses Avengers: Endgame as the most-watched movie in China