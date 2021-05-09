Gal Gadot confirms that Joss Whedon threatened his career – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

As a good fan of Justice League, we know that you don’t miss a single detail about the movies.

Recall that The Justice League was initially a project that Zack Snyder was going to direct, but after the death of his daughter he was forced to leave production.

That is why director Joss Whedon entered the project. But it seems that for the actors, working with him was not entirely pleasant.

Rumors had previously started to surface about Joss Whedon’s mistreatment of actors during the Justice League shootings.

Actually, actor Ray Fisher was the first to report Whedon’s abuse of the cast.

Before Ray Fisher’s statements, rumors arose that Gal Gadot would have suffered the same. But the actress had not confirmed anything, until now.

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something it would make my career miserable and I just took care of it.”

Before leaving production, Zack Snyder had several ideas for Justice League.

But when Joss Whedon took over directing the film, he made a number of changes to what Snyder had planned.

Among those changes was the character of Wonder Woman, which according to Gadot, Whedon had made her more aggressive and the actress did not agree with that.

The statements also state that Whedon pressured Gadot to record some lines that the actress was not comfortable with.

On the other hand, there are witnesses who were in the production who claim that Whedon told Gadot that he was the director so she had to shut up and say the lines.

These witnesses later claimed that Whedon boasted of having convinced Gadot.