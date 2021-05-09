Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon threatened to damage his career

Controversial Joss Whedon was exposed by Gal Gadot, who recounted his unpleasant experience with the director.

Gal gadot, one of the most recognized actresses of the moment, made strong statements about the altercations she had with Joss Whedon while recording The Justice League. However, enough was known about this case, the media had leaked information.

Thus the things, the interpreter the Wonder Woman gave an interview to a medium in his native country, N12. In the conversation, the celebrity commented that “he somehow threatened my career and said that if I did something it would make my career miserable and I just took care of it on the spot.”

This would have made the artist feel identified with the problems that the director had with Ray fisher, actor who gave life to Cyborg. About this episode, he also gave his statements.

“I’m happy that Ray comes out and speaks his truth. He wasn’t there with the guys when they shot him (Joss Whedon). I had my own experience with him, which was not the best, but I took care of that there and when it happened. I took it to the superiors and they took care of it. But I’m happy that Ray comes up and tells his truth, “he reiterated for Los Angeles Times.

With such confirmed truth, now the words of The Hollywood Reporter, a medium that had provided a version of the events.

“The biggest showdown, sources say, came when Whedon pressured Gadot to record lines he didn’t like. He threatened to damage Gadot’s career. He belittled the director Patty jenkins. While Fisher refuses to discuss anything about what happened with Gadot, a production witness who later spoke to investigators says that after a confrontation, ‘Joss bragged that he had gotten away with Gal. He told her that he was the writer and that she would shut up and say the lines and that he could make her look incredibly stupid in this movie. “