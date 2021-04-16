Gal Gadot confesses that Princess Diana inspired her to be Wonder Woman

So with Wonder Woman (2017) Gal Gadot breathed new life into the character which was iconic for the interpretation of Lynda Carter in the 70s. To date, Gadot has played the heroine in two action movies and has found a way to revive Wonder Woman around this time.

The second film, Wonder Woman 1984, was released in December 2020. Just days after its release on Christmas Day, Warner Bros. announced that they have accelerated development of the third installment. In fact, director Patty Jenkins will return once again for the third movie.