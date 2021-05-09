Gal Gadot claims Joss Whedon “said he would make sure he had a miserable career”

Since Ray Fisher opened Pandora’s box, the unpleasant details of what happened during the filming of ‘Justice League’ have not stopped multiplying. Now it is Gal Gadot herself who confirms that her experience with Joss Whedon was not good, giving credibility to the rumors that claimed that said filmmaker would have threatened the actress with making Wonder Woman look “incredibly stupid”.

This statement came from the hand of an anonymous person who assured that “Gadot was concerned about the final cut of the film and had problems with his character appearing more aggressive than the version we met in ‘Wonder Woman’. He wanted to make the character had a certain continuity between one film and the other. The biggest shock came when Whedon pressured Gadot to shoot a few lines he didn’t like and threatened to damage Gadot’s career., disparaging the director of Patty Jenkins. ”

More or less the same has assured Gadot herself, in statements to the Israeli media N12, being very direct. “He threatened my career. He told me that if I did something he would make sure I had a miserable career,” says this interpreter who with a simple sentence has corroborated the comments of both the mentioned anonymous sources and her colleagues, with Fisher at the helm, actor who played Cyborg and who continues to denounce the unfortunate behavior of Whedon.

A disaster

It seems that no member of the cast of ‘Justice League’ escapes the discontent generated by that DC movie, one way or another. And it is also the screenwriter was so mad at Whedon’s version that he wanted to erase his name. Chris Terrio has been very forthright in this regard, calling the version we saw in theaters “an act of vandalism” and adding that “Zack [Snyder, cineasta que estuviese originariamente a cargo de la propuesta] I may be too chivalrous to say it, but I’m not. “