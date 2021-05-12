Gal Gadot asks that Israel and Palestine live together in peace – Tomatazos

Despite championing all sorts of causes, Hollywood has been relatively quiet about the latest developments in the Middle East. After Hamas, the military movement that dominates Gaza, fired rockets on Monday night against Israel, an action to which that country also responded with an intense campaign of bombings, which have worried the international community. Among the few who have spoken about it is Israeli actress Gal Gadot.

Through his social networks, Gal Gadot shared a brief comment on the events of this week. Although he acknowledges that both sides have continued a cycle of violence, and expresses his solidarity with the families of the fatalities, he did not even name Palestine. In her message, the protagonist of Wonder Woman – 92% and its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% ask the leaders of the region to find a peaceful solution:

My heart is broken. My country is at war. I worry about my family, my friends. I worry about my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray that this unimaginable hostility ends, and I pray that our leaders find a solution that allows us to live side by side in peace. He prayed for better days.

So far, the fatalities of this exchange have left 53 Palestinians dead, including 14 children, and six Israelis, according to the BBC. The attacks have also sparked riots in mixed Arab and Jewish towns in Israel, such as towns near Tel Aviv, where a state of emergency has been declared. The first Minister Benjamin Netanyahu it has warned that Hamas and its jihadist allies “will pay a very high price.”

It would be impossible and unfair to try to summarize the history of tension between Israel and Palestine. Perhaps the best way to explain the conflict in short, is that what we call Palestine is made up of territories that were occupied and invaded by the state of Israel after its formation after the Second World War. Since then, both sides have struggled to maintain their autonomy and the Palestinians have been pushed by Israeli settlements into what is known as the West Bank or the West Bank of the region. Hamas is a militarized Islamic nationalist movement, considered a terrorist group by several Western nations, which has significant control in Gaza, a Palestinian region that is on the border with Israel.

This is not the first time that Gadot has spoken out about the conflict in the region. The Israeli interpreter was also criticized when she commented in 2014 following another wave of violent exchanges between Hamas and Israel that resulted in the deaths of nearly 4,000 civilians, including Gazans, Israelis and members of rights committee organizations. humans in the region:

I am sending love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially the children who are risking their lives to protect my country from the horrifying acts of Hamas, who hide like cowards behind women and children. We will win.

Gadot became a trend after his message, which has received mixed responses just as it did years before. It is known that there are plans for the actress to return as Wonder Woman in a third installment of the saga and this year she will also appear in Red Notice, a Netflix original action movie opposite Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

