GAIZKA: The Venezuelan producer who is breaking it!

Gaizka, not only is a talented producer from Venezuela, but he is also a musician, and a great composer who has given us many musical pieces, today we bring you the interview with this wonderful character, here at Music News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdgSwpgHYqQ

Gaizka is the producer and artist of the moment, he in Mexico City has achieved an incredible and multicultural artistic center and has made it clear to us in each of his songs.

About 6 years ago, he began to settle in Mexico City, and although it took him a while to adapt, he could find music on every corner. Over time, he started composing like crazy and the album took shape and life of its own.

Regardless of the fact that the album is short on time, the talent is expressed in each of the minutes that we listen, “I feel that it is quite complete and the fact of having great guests has left me totally satisfied with the result.”

This is because in the album that he presents today, Gaizka invited a number of talented artists to collaborate with him, more than friends, they are people who were looking for an opportunity to make their talent known.

The good news in this interview is that Gaizka not only presents his most recent album today, but he also presents us the scoop of his new song, a song that was titled in the same program of Music News! Do not miss it!