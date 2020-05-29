Growing for years, online access to public services has seen a huge increase after the new coronavirus pandemic hit the country and profoundly changed people’s lives and economic activities. The federal government has been trying to meet this growth, which was notable in April. After the registration of the first cases of contamination of Brazilians by covid-19, federal authorities accelerated the transition from the era of paper documents to online services and created 130 digital services.

Necessary in normal times to speed up bureaucratic procedures, make life easier for citizens in their relationship with the State and reduce administrative costs for the public sector, the digitization of government services has become essential with the pandemic.

Records from the Digital Government Secretariat, from the Ministry of Economy, show that the number of users remained relatively stable in the first two months of the year (4.6 million different people in January and 4.1 million in February), but registered an increase of 63% in March (6.7 million people), when measures to combat the pandemic began to affect the lives of citizens and businesses. In April, however, there was a jump of 108% (14 million people), always in comparison with the previous month.

The services most accessed on the Gov.br Portal in recent months are clearly those aimed at granting benefits. By order of request, these services are enrollment in the Single Registry for Social Programs, request for emergency assistance of R $ 600, application for unemployment insurance, withdrawal of salary allowance and issuance of proof of the Single Registry. This is followed by services that are normally in high demand, such as obtaining a Work Permit, consulting CPF registration information, information on the coronavirus, obtaining Bolsa Família benefits, and registering an application for unemployment insurance.

The data show that the population has increasingly opted for online services – in part of the cases out of absolute necessity – and that the government has been trying to meet this demand. The objective, according to the Digital Government secretary, Luís Felipe Monteiro, “is for the government to be in the palm of all Brazilians, wherever the citizen is”.

See too:

Escalation of covid-19 cases in refrigerators

.