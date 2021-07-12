Gain energy in a quantum laser by losing it?

Scientists have manufactured a laser system that generates highly interactive quantum quasiparticles at room temperature. In experiments they have noticed that a very striking phenomenon occurs in the quantum laser, which seems contrary to common logic. Normally, energy is lost during the operation of a laser. But in this quantum laser, as the energy loss increases, the minimum amount of energy required to generate the laser beam decreases.

Taking advantage of this phenomenon could lead to the development of high-efficiency lasers, with a low energy threshold for generating the laser beam, suitable for future quantum optical devices.

This quantum laser has been developed by Yong-Hoon Cho’s team, from the Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), in South Korea.

The new laser system passes light through a single hexagonal microcavity which is conditioned with a special treatment based on silicon nitride. The system design allows a polariton laser to be generated at room temperature, which is surprising as cryogenic temperatures are typically required.

The key is in the design and the materials. The hexagonal microcavity divides the light particles into two different “paths”: one that passes through the triangle’s upward-facing triangle and one that passes through its downward-facing triangle. In both paths, the light particles have the same energy and trajectory but do not interact with each other.

However, light particles do interact with other particles (in fact, quasiparticles) called excitons, provided by the hexagonal microcavity, which is made of semiconductors. This interaction results in the generation of quantum quasiparticles called polaritons, which then interact with each other to generate the polariton laser. When observing the degree of loss between the microcavity and the semiconductor substrate, the intriguing phenomenon mentioned is appreciated, the threshold of the minimum necessary energy being smaller as the energy loss increases.

The details of this new laser system and its peculiarities have been published under the title “Room-temperature polaritonic non-Hermitian system with single microcavity” in the academic journal Nature Photonics. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)