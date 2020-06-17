April 2020 update drops acceleration from 0 to 100 to 2.5 seconds

It supposes a gain of a tenth of a second with respect to the previous specification

The Tesla Model S is the saloon of the Elon Musk brand. Presented in June 2012, it accredits up to 610 kilometers of autonomy in WLTP conditions, although in the NEDC estimate it has gained 15 kilometers in June 2020, standing at 640. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in just 2.5 seconds in the Performance variant, thanks to an update introduced in April 2020. It is available starting at 82,990.

The Tesla Model S is Elon Musk’s spearhead when it comes to sporty driving. The proliferation of alternatives such as the Porsche Taycan 2020 put a company on the ropes that wants to reaffirm itself as the benchmark for electric mobility.

TESLA MODEL S 2020: EXTERIOR

The Tesla Model S was introduced in 2012 and received a restyling in 2016, hence there is much expectation to discover how profound the aesthetic changes will be with the update planned for the second half of 2019.

If the forecasts are met, the renewal of the Model S will introduce elements of the Model 3 and the Roadster in elements such as the optical group and the bumpers.

The Model S offers 19-inch wheels with a silver finish as standard. The owner can choose a carbon finish or directly install a 21-inch specification, also in carbon finish.

The latest leaks – from the electrek.co portal – confirm the imminent availability of aerodynamic tires. Some owners have discovered that this option is available on the model’s digital display. They are expected to be in Model 3, Model S, and Model X.

Photo: Electrek

TESLA MODEL S 2020: INTERIOR

The changes of the Tesla Model S 2020 will foreseeably focus on the interior, as Elon Musk has already anticipated that he will implement some of the solutions present in the Tesla Model 3, both in terms of the dashboard and the digital screen from the to handle the multimedia system, which will become floating and horizontally arranged.

The renovated Model S will also equip the same seats present in the highest finishes of the Model 3

TESLA MODEL S 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Tesla Model S offers the so-called Autopilot –Autopilot– as standard, which allows the car to accelerate, brake and turn automatically when there are other vehicles and pedestrians in its lane.

The owner can incorporate the Autonomous Driving Capacity – Full Self-Driving -, which as of September 2019 has a cost of 6,400 euros. It can be purchased a posteriori, but Tesla anticipates that its price will rise as its functionalities improve.

The Autonomous Driving Capacity includes autopilot navigation from the entrance to the highway exit, automatic lane change, self-parking and the ability to autonomously remove the car from the parking space. In the future it will include traffic light recognition, real autonomous driving on urban roads and the ability for the car to come to us when we take it out of a parking lot.

The Tesla Model S is available in two versions: Great Autonomy and Performance. In addition to differentiating themselves in terms of performance – see next section – they also present differences on the quality of the interior finishes.

The Great Autonomy is available in three finishes: black with ash wood decoration, white and black with ash wood decoration and cream with oak wood decoration.

The Performance includes the three previous finishes and adds two others – completely black, white and black – with carbon fiber as a beautifying element.

Both the Grand Autonomy and Performance feature a world-class sound system, cold weather package with heated seats for all passengers, heated steering wheel, wiper defrosters, and wiper nozzle heaters. The HEPA air filtering system prevents unpleasant odors from entering the cabin. Includes one year of premium satellite map connectivity with traffic visualization, web browser, wireless updates, and internet streaming of music and media. It also includes led fog lamps, tinted glass roof, heated exterior mirrors with electric folding and custom driving modes.

TESLA MODEL S 2020: MECHANICAL

The Tesla Model S has two independent engines – one per axle – that offer four-wheel drive.

The Great Autonomy version delivers 562 horsepower. It has a range of 610 kilometers in WLTP cycle with a maximum speed of 250 kilometers / hour and an acceleration capacity of 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 3.8 seconds.

In June 2020, the autonomy of the Great Autonomy mode has gone from 629 kilometers in the NEDC cycle to a total of 646 kilometers, as reported by the Palo Alto firm. The data is only visible on the brand’s American website, as the Spanish one does not yet reflect them.

The Performance version reaches 796 horses. It has a range of 593 kilometers in WLTP cycle. The top speed increases to 261 km / hour and the acceleration capacity shoots up: from 0 to 100 km / hour in 2.5 seconds. A gain of a tenth of a second.

Carrying capacity also improves substantially with third-generation Superchargers. By going from 120 to 250 kilowatts, Tesla estimates that they allow you to recharge your batteries in half the time.

TESLA MODEL S 2020: PRICE

The Tesla Model S is available from 82,990 euros in the Great Autonomy version, representing a saving of 4,810 euros compared to the price it had before May 2020. The Performance variant stands at 99,990 euros, instead of the previous 104,700 euros .

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/17/2020 Its Great Autonomy version gains 15 kilometers in the NEDC cycle. 05/27/2020 Reduces its price by around 5,000 euros. 04/21/2020 More acceleration in the Performance version. 09/24/2019 Aerodynamic tires.

