The Gaia space probe, which for seven years has been in charge of collecting the presence of stars in the Milky Way, already compiles a catalog of more than 700 million stars, and astronomers have developed a three-dimensional map to know their origin and evolution. The European Space Agency (ESA) is responsible for operating Gaia, the device in charge of studying the celestial bodies that make up the solar system through data collection, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported in a statement.

Luis Aguilar Chiu, researcher at the Institute of Astronomy (IA) of this same institution, explained that the space probe will allow to analyze the stars in three dimensions, “it will be like putting on 3D glasses to understand with great precision the distance of the celestial bodies”. He added that Gaia “does not produce images, but continuously sweeps the sky and measures star positions to know their parallax angle, which is the most direct and precise method that astronomers have to measure distances,” and described it as a constant train. of numbers.

In a statement from the Maximum House of Studies, the IA specialist mentioned that the probe sends the calculations of the luminous spheroids and the astronomers, through specialized computer programs, carry out measurements on the brightness and parallax angles of the stars, it is that is, the difference between their positions, in order to generate 3D photographs.

Aguilar Chiu explained that for experts who study celestial bodies, it is very important to know the distance of objects. “Without distance we know the apparent brightness of the stars, but not the intrinsic brightness. We know their position in the celestial orbit, but not the three-dimensional position. We can, perhaps, measure the motion in the sky, but not the speed in three dimensions, “he said during a university videoconference.

In addition, the specialist in galactic and stellar dynamics delved into the catalog of stars, which in addition to housing more than 700 million luminous, develops astrometric measurements that determine their positions, distances and movements, as well as photometric measurements, with data from the gradation of colors and radial speed.

Another of the nobility of the Milky Way 3D map is that it will track movements by mapping its movements, which will help determine the origin and evolution of our galaxy. “This massive stellar census will provide the basic observational data to address a wide range of major problems related to the origin, structure, evolution, and history of our galaxy. A large number of quasars, galaxies, extrasolar planets, and bodies in the Solar System may be measure simultaneously “, reported the National University.

