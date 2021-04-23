Gago retains the crown, but clearly deserved the victory

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Barcelona hosted the second Matchroom Boxing foray in our country tonight, with a great evening that had two European championships among its most outstanding attractions.

The first was the European Featherweight Championship. The holder of the title, the Bilbao Andoni Gago (24-3-4, 7 KO) faced the British contender Gavin mcdonnell (22-2-3, 6 KO), both 35 years old.

The first round was positive for MGZ, with good shots in the close exchanges, which already caused a cut in the eyelid of Doncaster (although the referee pointed out that it was due to an involuntary header). Perhaps because of McDonnell’s inactivity or because of how big Gago’s heart becomes in the big fights, the Machito from Otxarkoaga always got the best of those crosses, faster and more precise.

Gago pressed all four rounds

Already in the fourth round, the doctor had to go up to examine McDonnell’s cut, from which blood continued to flow, and he seemed to have some doubts about the continuity of the fight. Thus, after this fourth episode, the doctor chose to end the actions, since the wound was increasingly open. The cut, which seemed to have been the product of a blow, was finally officially marked as an involuntary headbutt, before the protests of Txutxi del Valle and Ricardo Sánchez Atocha, and we went to some no less shocking cards: 50-46 for McDonnell (incredible), 48-48 and 48-48. Gago retained the title after a majority draw, something amazing after what happened between the sixteen ropes since Gago deserved the victory in one way or another, because he took the initiative and landed the best shots of each round.

The Filipino of origin, but settled in Norway, Bernard Torres (14-0, 6 KO) won and convinced in his commitment to the Colombian Anuar Rooms (20-9-1, 12 KO), within featherweight. Salas already fell in the first round, the product of a great start by Torres, who was patiently looking for the right hands until he hit the South American. That cheerful boxing that characterizes MaravillaBox was being shown, and the Scandinavian resident ended the fight in the second round, after a good job that ended with a precise crochet to the jaw of his rival. The referee saw that Salas was in no condition to continue.

In the initial bouts, Luke willis (10-0, 1 KO) beat Ricardo Fernández «Mateo» (9-6, 0 KO) by wide unanimous decision, the fight being scored 60-54, 60-54 and 59-54. The Englishman was far superior to a brave Mateo, who endured the six agreed rounds at super lightweight showing great courage.

For its part, April hunter (3-0, 0 KO) won by split decision to Elsa hemat (1-4, 0 KO) within the welterweight category. The French presented good opposition to the British, who convinced two of the three judges. The cards were 38-38, 39-37 and 39-37.