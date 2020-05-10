A night full of emotions marked the return of Ultimate to its activities amid the global pandemic of the coronavirus, this Saturday (9), in Jacksonville (USA). MMA fans were able to follow a high level event, especially on the main card. In the main event, Justin Gaethje had an impeccable performance and knocked out tough Tony Ferguson in the fifth round of the fight, winning the interim lightweight belt and the right to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, holder of the division’s linear belt. In the co-main event, Henry Cejudo overcame Dominick Cruz by knockout in the second round, kept the bantamweight title in his possession, but surprised when he announced his retirement from MMA.

Justin Gaethje had a great performance and won the interim lightweight belt (Photo: Reproduction / UFC)

Photo: Lance!

The main card of the edition also had a real show by Francis Ngannou, who needed only 20 seconds to knock out and put an end to Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s invincibility in MMA. In addition, highlight to featherweight Calvin Kattar, who delivered a stunning knockout over the experienced Jeremy Stephens after connecting an elbow to the encounter.

Gaethje beats Ferguson to win interim lightweight title

Tony Ferguson started the fight by “stepping up” and taking the initiative against Justin Gaethje, with good connected kicks and precise movement, while Gaethje had a more cautious stance and bet on counter strikes, with some of his punches entering the face of the “El Cucuy”. In the second round, Justin started to loose his game more and applied precise left strokes, which despite the power, did not bother Tony, who kept walking forward. In the last seconds, Ferguson even hit a good uppercut, which rocked the opponent.

Confident, Ferguson went on the hunt in the third round, but was soon surprised by Gaethje, who connected two powerful heads that hit Tony in the jaw and took the lead in the duel. The fight started more evenly in the fourth round, until Justin Gaethje hit again a hard blow on Ferguson, who once again absorbed the punch received.

I need the punches and also the low kicks, which were applied with great power, Gaethje followed superior in the fifth and last round. With his movements already limited due to the strokes received, Ferguson continued the confrontation in the sacrifice, and in the face of that, the referee Herb Dean interrupted the fight before the final minute. In this way, Justin won by technical knockout, became the new interim champion of the lightweight division and won the right to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, holder of the linear title of the category. Meanwhile, Ferguson loses again in his career after a long streak of 12 consecutive wins.

Cejudo knocks out Dominick Cruz and announces retirement

The two fighters started the fight respectfully, but Henry Cejudo soon took the initiative and began to deliver strong low kicks over Dominick Cruz, who was also looking for the attack, but was unable to enter the champion’s range of action. In the second round, Cejudo continued to bet on the “low kicks”, but saw Cruz balance the duel more, with good movement and blows on the counterattack.

In the last seconds of the second round, however, Henry Cejudo applied a knee-deep encounter that brought Dominick Cruz to the canvas. The champion still found time to apply blows to the ground and pound until the referee’s interruption, which generated controversy and generated criticism from Dominick himself. The emotions, however, did not stop there. In an interview with Joe Rogan in the cage, Cejudo celebrated the fact that he successfully defended the flyweight and bantamweight title and surprised when he announced his retirement from MMA at the age of 33. If it is, in fact, a definitive “Triple C” decision, only time will tell.

Ngannou puts an end to Jairzinho’s unbeaten record with incredible knockout

20 seconds. It was the time that Francis Ngannou needed to put an end to Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s invincibility. In a duel that was long awaited by MMA fans, the Cameroonian didn’t give a chance to the fighter from Suriname and went up without blinking. After three crosses in the “void”, the fourth hit Jairzinho in the face, who already fell knocked out. It was the fourth consecutive victory for Ngannou, who practically qualifies for the heavyweight title in his next fight, while Rozenstruik loses his first fight after an unbeaten streak of 10 wins.

Kattar and Hardy beat Stephens and De Castro

The main card at UFC 249 also featured a stunning knockout from Calvin Kattar. In action in front of Jeremy Stephens, the American put his high level of striking into play and, in the second round of the confrontation, applied a beautiful elbow against the opponent, which he hit straight on his opponent’s forehead, falling practically knocked out. After that, it took few hits to the ground and pound to enshrine his triumph. At the opening of the main card, for the heavyweight division, Greg Hardy surpassed Yorgan de Castro in the unanimous decision of the judges.

COMPLETE RESULTS:

UFC 249

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Main Card

Justin Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson by technical knockout in the 5R

Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz by technical knockout in 2R

Francis Ngannou defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik by 1R knockout

Calvin Kattar defeated Jeremy Stephens via technical knockout in 2R

Greg Hardy defeated Yorgan De Castro by unanimous decision of the jurors

Preliminary Card

Anthony Pettis defeated Donald Cerrone by unanimous decision of the judges

Alexey Oleynik defeated Fabrício Werdum by split decision of the judges

Carla Esparza defeated Michelle Waterson by split jury decision

Vicente Luque defeated Niko Price by technical knockout (medical interruption) in 3R

Bryce Mitchell defeated Charles Rosa by unanimous decision of the judges

Ryan Spann defeated Sam Alvey by unanimous decision of the judges

