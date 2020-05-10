Undoubtedly, the American Justin Gaethje defeated his compatriot Tony Ferguson by technical knockout in the fifth round in the main fight of this Saturday night at UFC 249, in Jacksonville, United States, one of the few major sporting events held in the midst of the pandemic. new coronavirus. The victory was worth the interim lightweight belt.

With an almost perfect performance, after punishing Ferguson in the previous rounds with aggressive kicks and blows to the face, Gaethje knocked out his opponent at 3:39 minutes of the fifth round to win his fourth straight win and end his rival’s unbeaten streak, which he hasn’t lost since 2012.

After the fight, Gaethje reinforced the desire to wait for the chance to unify the belts in a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who, at the moment, cannot leave Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no other challenge, I want to face it”, reiterated the fighter, who was unable to celebrate with the crowd, since the event was held with closed gates as a preventive measure to the covid-19.

The second most awaited match held surprises. American Henry Cejudo overcame compatriot Dominick Cruz by technical knockout at 4:58 min of the second round, after hitting a full knee. He kept the bantamweight belt and, after the victory, made an unexpected announcement: he decided to retire at the age of 33.

“I defended my flyweight and bantamweight belts and I am still an Olympic champion. I want to make an announcement: Uncle Dana, UFC, thanks for everything, I am very happy with my career, I am 33 years old, I train since I was 11 and I want to enjoy life and my family. I’m retiring, “said Cejudo.

For the heavyweight, the Cameroonian Francis Ngannou needed 20 seconds to knock out the Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik and put an end to his opponent’s invincibility, named after Jairzinho “Furacão”, from the 1970 World Cup. The Cameroonian is close to getting a chance to fight for the category belt.

BRAZILIANS

Without Ronaldo Jacaré, who tested positive for coronavirus last Friday night, UFC 249 featured two Brazilians: Fabrício Werdum, who returned to the octagon after two years away from fighting due to a doping suspension, and Vicente Luque . Both fought for the preliminary card.

Due to the heavyweight, Werdum did not have the return he expected. The absence from the fighting seems to have weighed heavily against the 42-year-old veteran, especially in his performance in the first round. The Brazilian tried to recover, balanced his actions, was superior in the second round, but ended up losing to the Russian Alexey Oleynik by split decision (29-28, 28-29 and 29-28).

Luque had a happy night. For the welterweight, the Brazilian overcame the North American Niko Price by technical knockout (medical interruption) at 3:37 min of the third round. The confrontation was very busy, with hard blows from both sides, and it was decided after Price’s face was shattered by the punches he took and left his eye closed.

Price injuries to Price’s face forced the referee to stop the fight. With his right eye entirely closed, the doctor did not allow the American to return and Luque was declared the winner, recovering from the setback against Stephen Thompson, in November last year.

