Gaethje believes that if McGregor defeats him nobody should complain about a possible rematch against Nurmagomedov

Justin Gaethje you’re sure of one thing: if your fight with Conor McGregor it materializes, and this one beats it, nobody should complain if the Irishman receives a second starting opportunity against the monarch of the Lightweights, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While the future of the division is defined in less than a month when the Russian exposes his crown to Tony Ferguson in the stellar of UFC 249Much has been said about McGregor receiving a new starting opportunity despite the fact that he humiliated Donald cerrone in a contest that was played at 170 pounds.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Gaethje mentioned that if he ever loses to the Irishman, neither Nurmagomedov, his representative Ali Abdelaziz, or anyone else can oppose the possibility of a rematch.

“He knows that if he fights with me and defeats me, nobody, not Khabib, not Ali or whoever, can say a lot about him receiving or deserving of a title shot. But until then he will not receive it. ”

The problem with the idea of ​​a second chapter is that, with the exception of an assault of four, McGregor was largely dominated by Nurmagomedov, who incidentally even achieved a knockdown in the second.

Gaethje is currently in the prime of his career with the UFC registering three wins in a row, all of them by TKO in the first round.

Although Gaethje confesses that he did not want a fight with McGregor, he points out that now that the former champion is on a winning streak he has lost interest in facing him.

“It wasn’t that I necessarily wanted to fight this guy. He said he wanted to fight me last year when he had two losses in a row and was trying to climb the ranking. Now that I’m in a better position to fight for the title, he wants to skip the line. Now I want to fight him because the time is right. It is a fight that has to be done. ”