It is being one of the most talked about topics in recent days. After in recent days players such as Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem or Denis Shapovalov reported on social networks that they would not play the next Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, today it was the French Gael monfils who has reported on Eastbourne Media Day that he may not participate in the next Olympic event either: “I have not yet decided 100%, but at the moment I am not going to play the Tokyo Olympics,” said the French player.