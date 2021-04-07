Gael García seeks to create environmental awareness with the series “El tema” – El Sol de México

“In this country, we see the climate crisis as if it were something far away, of people with cold and polar bears, when it is a problem that we are living in our territory,” says producer Pablo Montaño.

Based on this idea and some talks he had with Gael García, Montaño, together with the actor, devised a project that would put environmental problems in our country in public discussion.

That is how El tema arose, a web series that, through the Gulf Stream YouTube channel, will present each week one of the six short films that narrate the current climate situation in Mexico, in the voice of environmental activists. , indigenous communities, civil organizations, academics and human rights defenders.

“The project visualizes the climate conflict in terms of the people who are experiencing the crisis and who are also offering alternatives, because it is not only about showing the conflict, but the alternatives or the routes of action that can be taken in this regard”, the producer points out.

“This arises to fuel this conversation, because there is no way to continue as if nothing was happening because the economy, insecurity, human rights and more social issues that we live are crossed at some point by the climate crisis.”

El Tema, a production of La Corriente del Golfo, brought together the voices of local communities and organizations such as Greenpeace México, Oceana MX and Wikipolítica Chihuahua among others, who present the environmental urgencies that must be resolved, as well as the degradation of their localities and the impacts over the years. These voices are spun and presented in these shorts by Gael García and the writer and linguist Yásnaya Aguilar.

“We tried hard to locate the people who are in the territory, local organizations that would give us the guidelines with whom we could speak, indigenous communities, people who do not recognize themselves as activists but who depend on the environment to get ahead as fishermen or peasants, and with them weave a network of recognition of the territory to bring it closer to the public ”.

Each installment will present natural landscapes currently at risk, and each one will be focused on a theme and city: Water in Chihuahua; air in Monterrey; coal in Coahuila; oceans, in Cozumel; energy, in Tabasco; and food in Chapala.

“We talk about which are the breaking points, such as coal, which is one of the engines of the crisis portrayed in energy. Elements such as water, air and food, which are used in literature or academia and which summarize the struggles of the communities. As well as the ocean, something that we feel distant from us but that is fundamental for what we are going through ”.

Montaño, who also produces the podcast 2050: The end that was not, which tells from a hopeful future how the climate crisis was resolved, explained that the series also addresses the lack of both governmental and social support, as one of the greatest requests for those who participate in The Theme is to involve society in general.

“The coincidence that we found in these very different points is that everyone wanted to be heard, that it be known that they are there fighting this conflict, that they are resisting and that they are seeking a goal that is to safeguard our oceans, deserts, wooded areas and others. We are talking about people who are on the front line in these territories and thanks to those of us who have these habitats ”.

The issue arose as a result of the analysis on the origins of Covid-19 and on how we are all part of the environment. The series was filmed with a team of 12 people who toured the national territory under strict sanitary measures to film.

At the premiere of each episode, the public will be able to find on the Gulf Stream page the links to access the different organizations that participate in El Tema, in order to become actively involved.