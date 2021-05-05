Gael García reaffirms that he is sorry for voting for AMLO – Tomatazos

The people of Mexico continue to be outraged by the fatal accident on metro line 12 in Mexico City. In social networks, multiple publications have not stopped appearing that speak about the disagreement and fury of those who can no longer tolerate the negligence and indifference of the authorities. Through his Twitter account, Gael García Bernal shares his disappointment with the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and again admits his disappointment about the decisions taken by the administration in general, emphasizing the recent subway accident.

On May 3 at 10:20 p.m., several subway cars on line 12 collapsed between the Tezonco and Olivos stations, leaving 25 dead and 80 injured so far. Indignation was unleashed against Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard (who opened the line in 2012), Miguel Mancera, Florence Serranía Soto Y Lopez Obrador. The president was harshly singled out for not dedicating the entire morning conference on May 4 to the incident; Sheinbaum presented a short preliminary report, while he gave a few words at the end of the meeting.

For its part, Gael garcia, a Mexican actor who very occasionally shares his thoughts on the actions (or inactions) of the federal government, took to his Twitter profile to mention the helplessness felt by him and millions of Mexicans in the face of a tragedy that could have been avoided if only authorities would have listened to the claims of the population. Here is the tweet:

Along with corruption, austerity and negligence, could one of the main structural flaws be the short-term vision? Is the electoral politics popularity contest so perverse? What anger and pain this obviously avoidable tragedy causes. – Gael García Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) May 4, 2021

Line 12 structure failures were reported in 2017 after the earthquake that struck Mexico City. Still in October 2020, images and reports were shared about the unevenness that had occurred on the line, generating concern among the residents of Avenida Tláhuac; the claims were not enough to draw the attention of the authorities, who preferred to ignore any maintenance request in the structure and as a consequence now there are more than two dozen deaths. So far the government has not officially announced those responsible.

The comments in the tweet of Gael garcia They are divided by those who share their frustration and support it, and those who point it out for having voted for Morena in 2018 or not labeling those who are being referred to as directly responsible for the accident. The actor even retweeted some comments attacking him, mentioning that all people can regret their vote and that they do not deserve to be disowned as he is now. He maintains that dialogue is an indispensable tool to achieve effective changes as well as a deep understanding between individuals and organizations.

You have to have a lot of bile and not understand the minimum concept of democracy. How tedious to have to explain that one can demand and be disappointed by whoever voted. Impossible to dialogue with someone who thinks like this. – Gael García Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) May 4, 2021

