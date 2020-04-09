Gael García is strongly criticized for supporting Hugo López Gatell | Reform

Gael García Bernal was severely criticized on social networks after having expressed his gratitude to the Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of health, Hugo López- Gatell, for their work in explaining issues related to the pandemic.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, López-Gatell and the entire team of experts who explain this complex and urgent issue in which we are all immersed. Thank you for the explanation and interpretation of the experts. Thank you, the famous actor tweeted.

The vast majority of complaints to the actor of Amores Perros were by the Sentinel Model, presented during the informative conference on Wednesday night, with which it was reported that there is an estimate of 26 thousand infected people with the virus in the Country and not only the more than 3 thousand registered cases.

Thank you, thank you, thank you López Gatell and the entire team of experts who explain this complex and urgent topic to us, in which we are all immersed. Thank you for the information and for the interpretation of the experts. Thank you. – Gael García Bernal (@GaelGarciaB)

April 9, 2020

Thank you? For lying to us for two months ?, replied the user @gray_whale to the director.

Aside from constantly cleaning the house – how come so much dust gets into houses? – Blocking or silencing Twitter accounts – right and left – that justify their existence based on hatred and ignorance, does good. – Gael García Bernal (@GaelGarciaB)

April 9, 2020

Internet users were quick to continue criticizing the famous and the Mexican health secretary.

The master class that Lopez Gatell is giving today is for the reporters who are in the palace to understand. All you need to do is do manual activities, so that even national news drivers and pets understand. – Emiliano.Monge (@MongeEmiliano)

April 9, 2020

“Because of the false accounts too? Chale, they don’t learn,” wrote @lalamx.

We knew that sometimes you looked ugly, but this time you went too far. Because of Mexicans who applaud this kind of thing, like you, this is going to turn into a tragedy, @IrvingGatell published.

However, despite the harsh criticism, there were those who liked that García was grateful because the publication exceeded the 12 thousand ‘likes’ in just over 12 hours.

.