Gael García confesses that he is disappointed with the AMLO government

Before the 2018 elections, Gael García Bernal was one of the Mexican actors who placed his trust in Morena, the party whose representative was Andrés Manuel López Obrador. GaelTogether with millions of people in the country, they hoped that the 4T government would make things better. Unfortunately, not everything has turned out as expected. Through a new interview with Adela MichaThe 42-year-old actor admits that he feels let down by the current administration, and that he actually expected a major change in the national context.

Among the outstanding works of Gael in the cinema we find Amores Perros – 92%, The Crime of Father Amaro – 62%, Babel – 69%, Letters to Juliet – 40%, Coco – 97% and Museum – 89%; He has also served as directors on several occasions, one of his most outstanding films being Chicuarotes – 47%, the story of two boys who desperately seek to get out of the situation and their hometown, entering a journey that ends in a tornado of the criminal world.

When Adela Micha asked Gael “Is there some disappointment in you for the current government?”, The actor’s words were sincere.

I expected much more, really. I was expecting much more but I feel that it was also what, I think, was convenient to change the dynamic we were in a bit. Unfortunately many dynamics did not change at all, not as much as expected. But hey, I think that now there is fertile ground to talk about the things that matter in a much more acute, much stronger way and find those common spaces where somehow … I think that naturally it is rethinking and reinventing the politics.

But Garcia He does not lose hope that Mexico will turn towards a better course, for him it is necessary that the current government and the opposition refocus on the problems that the country needs to solve.

There is something that needs to emerge in Mexico within the government and within the opposition, on both sides, where these issues become the central issues, in some way, so that we don’t just feel that we expected any more, we don’t feel that kind of disappointment; but rather that we feel that somehow there is something that is moving forward in a much more promising future, without spoil, without these impositions and with projects for a much better future.

Gael Garcia Bernal He is an influential figure in national and international cinema. His voice is often heard and valued on social networks, achieving an absolute presence not only in artistic matters, but also in political and social matters. With an enviable career, Gael continues to work in what he considers his life, delving into stories of great local and global value, becoming a great national icon and of course one of the most influential actors of the century who is running in front of our look; is a Golden Globe Winner for Mozart in the Jungle – 89%, the Ariel Award for Love Dogs, the Marcello Mastroianni prize in Venice and many more.

Will we see a profound change in the short or long term thanks to the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador? Right now one of the best things you can do is speed up the coronavirus vaccination process, a mission that is progressing too slowly compared to other countries, even among members of the health sector, the people who need it most.

