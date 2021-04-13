Gael García and the series to understand the severity of climate change in Mexico

The main voice in this series are environmental activists, human rights defenders, indigenous communities, academics and civil society organizations, who expose the problems and the crudest impact of the pollution and climate change in Mexico.

The series starts from the fact that the consequences of climate change are not an estimate, but we are already experiencing them. “If the water continues to rise, Tabasco is the first thing that will go to hell in the country,” explains one of those interviewed. But in addition to denouncing everything we have done and still do wrong, in The Theme also presents the alternatives towards which we should bow from now on.